No threat to coalition government, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leaders have exuded confidence that there is no threat to the government. “We have 118 MLAs. There is no threat to the government,’’ the CM said after meeting the senior Congress leaders on Tuesday.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders held a meeting to take stock of the situation. “I have said it right from Day one that there will be rumours of MLAs in Goa, Mumbai or other places, and that the government will fall. But nothing will happen, the government is stable,’’ Venugopal said.

Asked about two independent MLAs withdrawing support to the government, he said “The government is stable. It is sad that this unholy, ugly horse trading is being celebrated. We saw how hungry BJP was, even though they did not have numbers, Yeddyurappa was sworn in as CM for two days.”

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara when asked if an ‘insulted and hurt,’ Ramesh Jarkiholi was supporting this and if could have been avoided if he was not dropped from ministry, said that “See he is 6th term MLA, he was even part of the ministry, he wanted a bigger portfolio. He was not taking interest in the ministry. Still, we would like him to come back and we are trying to convince him.’’

Parameshwara said, “The BJP desperately want to topple the government by all sorts of undemocratic means.’’ KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao sarcastically said, “We cannot take these two, who have left us, seriously. Tomorrow if they leave them and come back to us. their decision will not surprise us.’’