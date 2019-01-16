Home States Karnataka

Karnataka officials yet to take a call on shifting seer to mutt

On Tuesday, the authorities and top brass of the district administration held deliberations at the mutt. Junior mutt seer Siddalinga Swami said the centenarian always wants to be in the mutt.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With Sri Shivakumara swamiji’s health showing little signs of improvement, Siddaganga Mutt authorities and doctors at Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre are in a fix---whether to continue treatment at the hospital or shift him to the mutt. 

On Tuesday, the authorities and top brass of the district administration held deliberations at the mutt. Junior mutt seer Siddalinga Swami said the centenarian always wants to be in the mutt. But the decision to shift the seer is yet to be taken, he clarified. 

One of the ardent devotees, Dr Shivappa had reportedly advised shifting the seer to the mutt as his advice to shift the seer to the mutt after he underwent a liver bypass surgery at Dr Rela Institute in Chennai was well-received. 

DC Rakesh Kumar K and SP Kona Vamsi Krishna also visited the mutt and took stock of the situation. Speaking to TNIE, the SP clarified that the authorities have taken a decision to continue the treatment for the seer at the hospital.

The seer has been facing difficulty in breathing due to a lung problem. Meanwhile, former minister V Somanna,  envoy of former CM BS Yeddyurappa, visited the hospital and enquired about the seer’s health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp