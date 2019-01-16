Karnataka officials yet to take a call on shifting seer to mutt

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With Sri Shivakumara swamiji’s health showing little signs of improvement, Siddaganga Mutt authorities and doctors at Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre are in a fix---whether to continue treatment at the hospital or shift him to the mutt.

On Tuesday, the authorities and top brass of the district administration held deliberations at the mutt. Junior mutt seer Siddalinga Swami said the centenarian always wants to be in the mutt. But the decision to shift the seer is yet to be taken, he clarified.

One of the ardent devotees, Dr Shivappa had reportedly advised shifting the seer to the mutt as his advice to shift the seer to the mutt after he underwent a liver bypass surgery at Dr Rela Institute in Chennai was well-received.

DC Rakesh Kumar K and SP Kona Vamsi Krishna also visited the mutt and took stock of the situation. Speaking to TNIE, the SP clarified that the authorities have taken a decision to continue the treatment for the seer at the hospital.

The seer has been facing difficulty in breathing due to a lung problem. Meanwhile, former minister V Somanna, envoy of former CM BS Yeddyurappa, visited the hospital and enquired about the seer’s health.