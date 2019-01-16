Plot thickens: Two MLAs pull out of Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) coalition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support to the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in a surprise move that added credence to speculations of a fresh plot, masterminded by the BJP, to dethrone the Congress-JD(S) coalition ministry.

H Nagesh from Mulbagal constituency and Ranebennur MLA R Shankar, who was dropped as a minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle, sent separate letters to Governor Vajubhai Vala announcing their decision. They also pledged their support to the BJP.

The move came even as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal held a series of meetings in Bengaluru to take stock of the situation following reports that some Congress MLAs have gone incommunicado and are said to be in touch with the BJP.

But, even as the Congress and the JD(S) scrambled to keep their flocks together, the BJP continued to keep its MLAs herded at a resort in Gurugram, apparently fearing poaching by the rival camp. They are likely to stay there for a couple of days more.

“It (coalition) was a suffocating atmosphere. I have decided to go with the BJP to install a stable government,” said Nagesh, speaking to the media from Mumbai. Former minister Shankar said: “For six months I was a minister and worked for the people, but now the government isn’t properly responding to us. With a lot of pain I withdrew support.” With this, the BJP’s tally in the state assembly jumped to 106 -- still a long way away from a simple majority in a house of 224.

Even as senior Congress leaders went into a huddle with Venugopal and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) and its coalition partner rubbished any possibility of a threat to the government. “The BJP is desperately trying to destabilize the government. Their ugly horse-trading movement is being celebrated like a holy political fest,” slammed Venugopal.

“I am totally relaxed. If two MLAs withdraw support, does it make any difference? I still have the numbers. My government is under no threat. I know my strengths,” said Kumaraswamy.

A host of Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, ministers D K Shivakumar and M B Patil, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, made a beeline for Kumara Krupa guesthouse to meet Venugopal, who rushed to Bengaluru on Tuesday to resolve the crisis.

While Congress is said to be unaware of the whereabouts of some of its MLAs, coalition partners have decided to reach out to every single legislator. Congress has asked all its MLAs to be in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“It (toppling the government) is not possible. They (BJP) are trying to lure our MLAs continuously but have failed. They are offering huge money,” alleged Siddaramaiah.