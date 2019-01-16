MLA R Shankar decided to quit Kumaraswamy-led government two weeks ago

Gangadhar Hugar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: The only MLA in the coalition government from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party, Ranebennur legislator R Shankar, was upset over his removal from the cabinet, party’s Ranebennur president Jagadish Yaligar said.

Shankar had expressed his displeasure in front of his supporters and it’s said that he took the decision to leave the coalition two weeks ago in a meeting held with them.

On Tuesday, Shankar wrote a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, withdrawing his support given to the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

Yaligar said that Shankar had discussed the issue in a party meeting held two weeks ago. “Our MLA R Shankar and the party workers were upset with JDS-Congress government’s move of removing him from the post of Forest Minister without giving any reason,” he said.

“We were promised funds for development works in our region, but we go nothing. The post of minister was snatched from him and no one consulted the minister before doing so. It showed that the coalition government was not treating our MLA the way they promised when they first asked him to join hands with them,” he added.

Yaligar confirmed that Shankar has decided to join BJP, and said an announcement will come in this regard soon. “I am in touch with my leader and he is in New Delhi. He has decided to go with BJP as he was not happy with the Congress and the coalition government,” he said.