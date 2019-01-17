Seven Karnataka fishermen held in Iran return home 

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Seven fishermen from Uttara Kannada, who were released by the Iranian security forces after five-month detention, returned to their homes on Wednesday night.

As many as 18 from the district, who were working in Dubai as fishermen, were arrested by Iran security in two separate incidents on July 27, and August 25 last year near Kish Island in Iran, for allegedly entering their waters. They were kept under boat arrest and a few of them were sent to Iran jail.

They continued to be under arrest for more than five months. Finally, on January 8, all of them were released by the Iran security and they reached Dubai the next day. Yakoob Shamali, Ajmal Shamali, Inayat Shamali, Ilyas Ambadi, Ilyas Gharu of Kumta, Kashim Shaikh of Ankola, Khaleel Panipudu of Bhatkal have landed in Mangaluru on Wednesday evening and later reached their native by night.

According to sources, people from Uttara Kannada Muslim community, who are working in different sectors in Dubai, joined hands to help these fishermen to book their flight tickets to return to India. Seven out of 18 have come to meet their relatives and the remaining are expected to fly down here in the coming weeks.

An emotional Yakoob Shamali told TNIE, “I am very happy to see my family. I can’t express my joy on returning to my home after five months of boat arrest in Iran.” He also said, as of now there is no work in Dubai as their boat is not yet released by Iran, therefore he decided to return home for a few months.

He said that there is no money in his account and he was assured by a Dubai sponsor, who hired him for fishing, of giving payment. He wished to spend some value time with his family members in his village near Kumta.