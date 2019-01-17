Home States Karnataka

Cave-ins in Karnataka's Naragund create panic

Residents of Naragund in Gadag district have been living in fear for the past few days after several houses developed craters.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

The caved-in part in a house in Naragund town | express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Residents of Naragund in Gadag district have been living in fear for the past few days after several houses developed craters. Crevasses as deep as 15 feet have appeared in some floors, which are located near a hillock that was once a mining area. Though cave-ins are being observed here for two years, 60 such incidents have been reported in the last two weeks in Urbhan and Kasaba extension area.

The first fissure was reported on January 5, when a villager, Pundalikappa Pujar, and his ox fell into a pit after the ground gave way. They were pulled to safety by family members. Meanwhile, Gadag DC M G Hiremath said, “The incidents have come to my notice and we will form a team of experts and find the reason for the cave-ins. Based on the report we will take action.”  It’s said that the layouts have been built on an area that was a stone quarry about 15 years ago. While closing down the mine area, the restoration was not done properly due to which incidents of floors caving in are being reported.

“The first time we saw the cave-ins was when Benni Halla, a large stream, was flooded in 2009. But later such incidents were not reported until January first week. Though there were some stray incidents, the residents restored the damage by filling the hollow areas with extra mud,” explained a villager from Kasaba.

In 2009, a team from the  National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) declared that the area was unfit for having residential layouts. People, however, have continued to live there.“We are gripped with fear and do not know which house will suffer next. We are unable to sleep in peace at night. The administration had earlier suggested that we leave the place, but we cannot just migrate, leaving our fields. The government should come to our rescue and find a permanent solution for his,” added another villager.

The villagers are now demanding visits by administrative officials. Naragund TMC Chief Narayan Shankar Pendse said the cave-in incidents were reported in the past as well, as the area has gone fragile due to mining activities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cave-ins Naragund Craters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp