Cave-ins in Karnataka's Naragund create panic

Raghottam Koppar

Express News Service

GADAG: Residents of Naragund in Gadag district have been living in fear for the past few days after several houses developed craters. Crevasses as deep as 15 feet have appeared in some floors, which are located near a hillock that was once a mining area. Though cave-ins are being observed here for two years, 60 such incidents have been reported in the last two weeks in Urbhan and Kasaba extension area.

The first fissure was reported on January 5, when a villager, Pundalikappa Pujar, and his ox fell into a pit after the ground gave way. They were pulled to safety by family members. Meanwhile, Gadag DC M G Hiremath said, “The incidents have come to my notice and we will form a team of experts and find the reason for the cave-ins. Based on the report we will take action.” It’s said that the layouts have been built on an area that was a stone quarry about 15 years ago. While closing down the mine area, the restoration was not done properly due to which incidents of floors caving in are being reported.

“The first time we saw the cave-ins was when Benni Halla, a large stream, was flooded in 2009. But later such incidents were not reported until January first week. Though there were some stray incidents, the residents restored the damage by filling the hollow areas with extra mud,” explained a villager from Kasaba.

In 2009, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) declared that the area was unfit for having residential layouts. People, however, have continued to live there.“We are gripped with fear and do not know which house will suffer next. We are unable to sleep in peace at night. The administration had earlier suggested that we leave the place, but we cannot just migrate, leaving our fields. The government should come to our rescue and find a permanent solution for his,” added another villager.

The villagers are now demanding visits by administrative officials. Naragund TMC Chief Narayan Shankar Pendse said the cave-in incidents were reported in the past as well, as the area has gone fragile due to mining activities.