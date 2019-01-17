Home States Karnataka

Congress, JD(S) accuse media of spreading panic in Karnataka

Even as they were trying to get in touch with the disgruntled Congress MLAs who had remained incommunicado, the coalition leaders have accused the media of spreading panic.

By Express News Service

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that they are in touch with all the MLAs. “There is no threat to the government, but I do not understand why the media is making such baseless speculations and spreading panic,” he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao also questioned the media for not exposing the BJP, ‘even though it is involved in horse-trading’.

“BJP leaders are involved in horse-trading and are misusing central agencies like the Income Tax Department, CBI and other agencies, but why is the media not highlighting it?” Rao questioned. 

