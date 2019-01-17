In Karnataka MLA poaching drama, missing actors keep the suspense on 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Much was promised on Wednesday in the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, but very little materialised.

After two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the coalition government on Tuesday, the expectation was that some Congress legislators would follow suit and announce their decision to join the BJP camp on Wednesday, setting in motion an operation to dethrone the H D Kumaraswamy ministry and install a government led by B S Yeddyurappa.

With the Congress legislators who were speculated to resign making no such moves and the JD(S)-Congress coalition managing to hold on to its numbers, the operation has all but fizzled out.

While the main players kept the mystery on with some Congress MLAs remaining incommunicado and the BJP keeping its MLAs in Gurugram, the Congress openly declared that BJP has failed in its attempts to lure its MLAs. Series of meetings continued at Kumarakrupa guesthouse with “disgruntled” MLAs making a beeline for meeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and assure the party of their loyalty. The Congress called for a legislature party meeting on Friday to establish its show of strength even as the BJP accused the JD(S)-Congress combine of attempting to lure its MLAs.

“Has any MLA made a statement about resigning? It is a mere speculation. This ‘Sankranti-Kranti’ (revolution) has failed,” said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. In a sign that the situation is now probably under control, Venugopal, who rushed to Bengaluru to manage the crisis, decided to go back.

“Each and every Congress MLA is with us. I am already in touch with everybody. You should now expose the BJP’s plan,” Venugopal told reporters. The Congress now intends to stage a statewide protest on Thursday against the BJP.

The BJP, on the other hand, rubbished the allegations but insisted its MLAs were being lured. “Our MLAs will continue to be at the resort for a couple of days as we have to protect them from the Congress-JD(S) coalition,” said BJP MLC N Ravikumar. Following in the footsteps of two independent MLAs, four Congress legislators were expected to resign on Wednesday. Realising that the BJP is not able to pull off a coup, dissenting Congress MLAs seem to have developed cold feet.

Seizing the opportunity, the Congress, which was stumped when two independents declared their decision to leave the coalition, made a quick recovery and managed to avoid further damage.The BJP’s attempts may not have been successful, as claimed by the Congress, but the developments have exposed the chinks in the Congress’ armour.

The fact that a few of its MLAs are still elusive gives no reason for the Congress to celebrate.

MLAs like Anand Singh, Bheema Naik and Ajay Singh may have pledged their loyalty though their names figured in the list of MLAs likely to rebel, but Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Umesh Jadhav are yet get in touch with the leadership.

“It is natural for some leaders to be disappointed when they are not accommodated in the cabinet. The BJP wanted to make use of this opportunity and topple the government,” said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. The headcount during Friday’s legislature party meeting will decide if the rot in the party is serious enough to damage the coalition.

CM goes about his work

As if to assert that the political developments didn’t matter to him one bit, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held an impromptu Janata Darshan at his home-office Krishna.

After lambasting the media for hyping a “non-threat” to his government, Kumaraswamy also held pre-budget meetings.

In the next few days, the Kumaraswamy will hold department-wise meetings to discuss programmes and agendas for the coalition government’s second budget.

why it fizzled out

BJP fails to get numbers as dissenting Congress MLAs refuse to resign

Meeting at Gurugram to declare ‘success’ cancelled. BJP plays the victim card. Party says resort stay is

to safeguard its members from JD(S)-Congress

Bheema Naik, Basanagouda, Anand Singh, Ajay Singh, seen as rebels, visit Venugopal, reiterate loyalty

to Congress

Umesh Jadhav’s brother changes track, says Chincholli MLA won’t quit party. Independent MLA Nagesh shows signs of returning to coalition

AICC general secretary

K C Venugopal decides the crisis is over and leaves Bengaluru, CM begins pre-budget meetings, Janata Darshan