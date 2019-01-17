JD(S) claims to have contact with BJP MLAs in 'tit-for-tat' move

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Janata Dal (Secular), keen to save its coalition government from BJP’s alleged efforts to pull it down, has claimed to have established contact with six BJP MLAs in a ‘tit-for-tat’ move.

The JD(S) statement that it’s in touch with BJP legislators is being seen more as a claim to put the saffron party on the back foot than a political move.

According to sources, Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju and other JD(S) leaders have been asked to make efforts to save the government and get BJP MLAs to defect in a bid to pay the party back in the same coin.

Sources said that JD(S) leaders are trying to contact Vokkaliga BJP MLAs as it would be difficult to win over those from the North Karnataka region. Minister Sa Ra Mahesh also said that they would start their game plan by getting in touch with a few BJP MLAs.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah too hinted that they are in touch with some BJP legislators. “We are also in political arena,” he had said.JD(S)-Congress leaders claim that BJP’s failure to win over its MLAs on past three occasions has turned out be a blessing in disguise, as nobody wants to join the party after having lost their confidence.

This has prompted BJP leaders to keep a vigil on their folk so that the ruling party is not able to poach its members. When contacted, a Vokkaliga BJP MLA from old Mysuru region said JD(S) is harbouring illusions that Vokkaliga MLAs will throw their weight behind them. “Why will I join JD(S) when I have struggled to defeat their men,” he asked.

Revanna slams BJPs

Hassan: Expressing confidence of completing full term of five years by coalition government, District Minister HD Revanna slammed the BJP leaders for their futile bids to destabilise the state government through operation lotus since the day the government was formed.