Karnataka: Income Tax raids on business bigwigs in Hubballi

HUBBALLI:: Sleuths of Income Tax Department have raided houses and offices of two well-known personalities in business and industry on Thursday.

The I-T officials have raided on the residence of Sanjay Mishra, who runs a chain of sweet marts under the brand name ‘Big Mishra’ in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. Along with Mishra, the raids have been conducted on the house and office of well-known realtor Krishna Kalaburgi.

It is learnt that the raids have been conducted on six locations in the city by around 40 sleuths, who reportedly arrived late Wednesday night. The department has taken the help of officials of neighbouring states to conduct surprise checks.

The officials are going through documents pertaining to their business. According to sources, raids are also being held on residences of those who invested in the business of Mishra.