Seer still critical, devotees throng Siddaganga mutt

TUMAKURU: With the health condition of the 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt here continuing to be critical, people from all walks of life have been making a beeline to the mutt to have a glimpse of the ‘walking God’.

The atmosphere at the mutt has been highly charged with emotion.

The junior pontiff even broke down twice while briefing the media on Wednesday and also during the daily evening mass prayer. Many VIPs visited the mutt and inquired about the seer’s health.

Devotees anxious as seer remains critical

The health condition of Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt remained critical on Wednesday. Dismissing all rumours about the 111-year-old seer’s condition, mutt authorities said he is stable and recovering.However, there were no end to the visits of VVIPs for darshan of the centenarian and he was shifted to the mutt early on Wednesday from the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre. Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, had visited the seer at the hospital on Sunday and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited the seer on Wednesday.

Scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar also visited the old Mutt and enquired about the health of the seer. “Let me pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari for the quick recovery of Swamiji. He was asleep and I did not disturb him up,” he said.

Siddalinga Swami turns emotional

Meanwhile, mutt junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swami broke down as he turned emotional before the media while expressing his helplessness in not being able to entertain the children of the mutt who have been anxiously waiting to have a glimpse of their most loved seer. “Swamiji will recover and the devotees should not lend a ear to rumours about the health condition,” he appealed.

Later in the evening, conceding to the local devotees’ repeated requests, the authorities let them have darshan through the window of the room where Shivakumara Swamiji is undergoing treatment and is on ventilator. Meanwhile, a devotee, Tanveer Ahmed of Hirehalli, told TNIE that the seer has been seemingly recovering.Senior police officers held a meeting on Wednesday evening under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Kona Vamsi Krishna and discussed possible scenarios.