Karnataka MLA Gowrishankar was offered Rs 60 crore, ministerial berth: Shivalinge Gowda

BENGALURU: JD(S) Arasikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda on Wednesday alleged that the BJP, in a fresh attempt to poach a JD(S) legislator, had offered Tumkur Rural MLA Gowrishankar Rs 60 crore in cash and a ministerial berth.

The offer was made by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, he claimed. He said this after JD(S) leader HD Revanna briefed the media in Hassan. Shivalinge Gowda did not elaborate on the conversation between reported Gowrishankar and Jagadish Shettar.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre said, “They have made such offers to Congress and JD(S) MLAs on many occasions, and have got a slap in the face many times too. Since they do not have a mandate to rule, they should sit in the opposition and allow the government to function properly,’’

However, senior BJP leader CT Ravi rubbished these claims and said that they are not in any way connected to what is happening in the coalition government.

He went on Twitter to claim, “In a desperate bid to save his Government CM @hd_kumaraswamy himself is directly indulging in Horse Trading of @BJP4Karnataka MLAs. It is to safeguard themselves against the dirty tricks of the “Unholy Alliance Partners”.”

Another BJP leader, Aravind Limbavali, countered that it was not BJP, but JD(S) that was indulging in horse-trading. “BJP MLAs have decided to stay in Gurugram to ensure that such an unholy act of the JD(S) and Congress fails. Instead of indulging in horse-trading, CM should concentrate on governance.’’