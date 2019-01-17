Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for CLP meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tired of cajoling and pacifying its disgruntled MLAs, the Congress has decided to go on the offensive. In what is a clear indication of the party being confident of having enough numbers Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah has warned legislators of stringent action if anyone skips Friday’s meeting.

“Your absence will be seriously construed as your willful decision to quit the Indian National Congress and action will be initiated under the Anti-defection law,” the letter sent by Siddaramaiah to all Congress MLAs reads. The CLP meeting, scheduled to be held at 3.30pm in Vidhana Soudha, will be the party’s way of taking a head count of how many legislators are actually a flight risk. The call for the emergency meet comes a day after two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the coalition government.

Even as a host of Congress MLAs like Bheema Naik of Hagaribommanahalli, Basanagouda of Raichur, Anand Singh from Vijayapura and Ajay Singh from Jewargi pledged their support to the party and met AICC general secretary, K C Venugopal, many like Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumathalli remained incommunicado.