Karnataka teen dies of scorpion bite due to delay in treatment

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life at KIMS hospital on Wednesday, after being bitten by a scorpion. The victim, Mallappa Chalvadi, was a resident of Navalalli village of Kustagi taluk in Koppal district.For the last two days, he was undergoing treatment at KIMS but lost his life due to delay in treatment. The incident occurred on January 12 at his residence. The boy, who did not realise he was bitten initially, started showing signs of pain, and complained to his parents.

The parents took him to Tavargeri government hospital, but doctors asked the parents to visit Koppal district hospital. From Koppal, doctors referred him to KIMS in Hubballi, but by the time they reached, it

was too late.

The victim was the youngest among six brothers, who are settled in Bengaluru. Mallappa was living with his mother at Navalalli village. A doctor at KIMS explained that the boy died after not responding to treatment. “The anti-venom injection was delayed and there was a blood clot reported, which caused the death. Once the autopsy is out, we can confirm the exact cause. We feel that the delay caused the death,” said a doctor.