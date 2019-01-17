Home States Karnataka

Karnataka teen dies of scorpion bite due to delay in treatment

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life at KIMS hospital on Wednesday, after being bitten by a scorpion.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life at KIMS hospital on Wednesday, after being bitten by a scorpion. The victim, Mallappa Chalvadi, was a resident of Navalalli village of Kustagi taluk in Koppal district.For the last two days, he was undergoing treatment at KIMS but lost his life due to delay in treatment. The incident occurred on January 12 at his residence. The boy, who did not realise he was bitten initially, started showing signs of pain, and complained to his parents.

The parents took him to Tavargeri government hospital, but doctors asked the parents to visit Koppal district hospital. From Koppal, doctors referred him to KIMS in Hubballi, but by the time they reached, it 
was too late. 

The victim was the youngest among six brothers, who are settled in Bengaluru. Mallappa was living with his mother at Navalalli village. A doctor at KIMS explained that the boy died after not responding to treatment. “The anti-venom injection was delayed and there was a blood clot reported, which caused the death. Once the autopsy is out, we can confirm the exact cause. We feel that the delay caused the death,” said a doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp