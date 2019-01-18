Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders don’t trust their own MLAs, taunts HD Kumaraswamy

The BJP leaders, who are making futile attempts to destabilise the government, are accusing JD(S) of trying to poach its MLAs, he said. 

Published: 18th January 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:18 AM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa for keeping his party MLAs in a hotel in Gurugram. “When I went out of the state for three days to celebrate the new year with my family, the BJP leaders made a big issue of it and questioned me for going out when the state is reeling under drought. Now I would like to ask Yeddyurappa what his party MLAs were doing in a hotel in Gurugram for the last six days? Are they not concerned about drought and other issues in their constituencies?” the CM said.

The BJP leaders, who are making futile attempts to destabilise the government, are accusing JD(S) of trying to poach its MLAs, he said. “I am surprised by their allegations. They are making all futile attempts and are accusing JD(S). People of the state can see through their motives and will teach BJP a befitting lesson at an appropriate time,” he said.

He said BJP leaders do not trust their own party legislators.  “MLAs are made to stay in a hotel and their mobile phones were taken away. Why are the MLAs locked up in a hotel? We have not done that to our MLAs. They do not trust their own party MLAs,” the CM said. He said he will not ask the BJP leaders about expenses incurred on keeping the MLAs at a hotel as taking MLAs to resorts to keep them together has been a practice across the country. 

HD Kumaraswamy BJP MLA poaching

