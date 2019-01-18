Home States Karnataka

Booking tickets at KSRTC counter in Tamil Nadu suspended

There are 129 KSRTC counters for advance ticket booking and 599 franchisee-based private reservation counters across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The KSRTC has suspended booking of tickets at its franchisee advance booking counter at Thirukoilur in Tamil Nadu after it was found that an amount over and above the ticket price was being charged there. There are 129 KSRTC counters for advance ticket booking and 599 franchisee-based private reservation counters across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

Following information from commuters, a team from the Bangalore Central Division of KSRTC was formed to carry out a surprise check.

“The team visited the counter around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, and purchased two tickets from Thirukoilur to Bengaluru. In the first instance, the franchisee collected Rs 500 for two tickets instead of Rs 430, charging Rs 70 extra. In the second instance, they collected Rs 480 for two tickets and charged Rs 50 extra,” a release stated.

Managing Director of KSRTC, Shivayogi C Kalasad, has warned that in case the franchisees were found collecting excess amount than ticket fare, action will be initiated, besides blacklisting the said franchisee.

He has also instructed all the divisions of KSRTC to undertake surprise visits to the reservation counters in ensuring transparency in ticket booking transactions.

