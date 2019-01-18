Home States Karnataka

Chitradurga-Mangaluru National Highway link plan ready

The project also needs 188.32 hectares of non-forest land, with 144 hectares in Chikkamagaluru alone.

Published: 18th January 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Highway

Image of a highway used for representational purpose only.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The detailed project report (DPR) of the Chitradurga-Mangaluru inter-corridor of NH-173 from Mudigere Handpost to Nelliyadi Junction has been finalised after much deliberation and discussion.

The Rs 2,500-crore corridor is part of the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) project — the main lifeline of the country’s road network, connecting major metros in a bid to improve freight movement.

The development of the proposed link is expected to shorten the distance for all freight movement by 196km. The foundation stone for the project is likely to be laid next month by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

At present, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is seeking forest clearances, says the 230km Chitradurga corridor will involve a forest diversion of 60.13 hectares in the districts of Chikkamagaluru (7.95 ha), Hassan (7.35 ha) and Mangaluru (44.83 ha).

The proposed project will have a 30m right-of-way (ROW) within the reserve forest area and 60m ROW within non-reserve forest area. In the ghat section, the proposed road will have six lanes while in the non-ghat section, it will have four.

The project also needs 188.32 hectares of non-forest land, with 144 hectares in Chikkamagaluru alone. Applying for diversion of forest land to the deputy conservator of forests, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Mangaluru, the deputy general manager (technical) and project director (NHAI), Chitradurga, has claimed that the proposed road will pass through 22km of ghat section, and thereby involve least acquisition of land in revenue and forest areas. 

This development will improve the existing connectivity, speed, reduce congestion on the proposed road and confluence point with the existing highway, for which a diversion of 60.13 hectares is required in all three districts.

Also, there will be no displacement of people in the forest areas, NHAI says.As per the preliminary environment assessment by NHAI, the proposed road that traverses four districts, including Koppal, passes through environmentally sensitive areas like protected areas, sanctuaries, reserve forests and Western Ghats Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

Therefore, it attracts various gazette notifications of the Centre, so their approval is needed before implementation of the project. Eight villages in the Nelliyadi-Mudigere section, including the very sensitive Shishila-Byrapura route, three in the Bantwal-Mudigere section, and one village in Mudigere-Kadur section will attract the ESZ notification. However, as per EIA notification, 2013, the project is exempted from environmental clearance.

NHAI officials say that with three protected areas of Kudremukh, Bhadra and Jogimatti, located within 10km of the proposed corridor, they will have to seek an NoC from the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife. Further, with prominent elephant corridors falling on this route at various locations, discussions with local residents and forest department are necessary.  Meanwhile, the forest department has said than the NHAI has submitted an incomplete application: it has no details of survey numbers and their extent in villages, and lacks details of a break-up of forest lands, proper maps of diversion, geo maps of the project site etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitradurga-Mangaluru detailed project report Golden Quadrilateral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp