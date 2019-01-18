Chief Justice who saved Bengaluru from ‘kuch nahi hoga’

Yathiraju By

BENGALURU: “I am absolutely sure that Bengaluru has to return to its glory, and it will... even if some are sceptical or say ‘Kuch nahi hoga’. Ultimately Bengaluru should be put back on track.”This was the common observation made by Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari when it came to potholes, unauthorised hoardings, garbage and storm water drain issues and his positiveness towards the system.

Finally, he made it possible before he demitted the office of Karnataka High Court on being elevated as judge of Supreme Court.

After BBMP accomplished the task of removing all unauthorised flexes, Justice Maheshwari used to say, “Now trees are visible in the city”. On Thursday, on the last day of his office, HC advocates and litigants talked only about Justice Maheshwari’s contribution to Karnataka, Bengaluru in particular.

In fact, he made the BBMP Commissioner and engineers realise their responsibilities, and city police that CCTV cameras and beat police can be used to check defacement of the city.

When a group of advocates greeted him after the conclusion of his last-day proceedings, Justice Maheshwari said, “I don’t have words to express gratitude.” “Wonderful days...,” he said about his 11-month stint as CJ. Beginning his farewell speech with ‘Ellarigu Namaskara’ in Kannada, Justice Maheshwari said that he is leaving Karnataka with a vibrant positivity and the memory of state anthem “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’.

Appreciating the collaborative efforts of the Bar and Bench, he said, “I am indebted to all and I promise to live up to the expectations to my best ability.” Senior-most judge of HC L Narayana Swamy, who will now be the acting CJ, said it was a pleasure as Justice Maheshwari was elevated to the Supreme Court and painful because Karnataka HC would be deprived of such a valuable and eminent judge. “Besides, Bengalureans will remember Justice Maheshwari forever for trying to bring back the city’s lost glory,” he said.

CJ who tried to restore Bengaluru’s lost glory

A look at what outgoing Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari did for the city

CJI MAHESHWARI: SETTING PRECEDENTS WITH BOLD JUDGMENTS

n Creates history by making Bangalore Mediation Centre (BMC) work on Sundays too

n Makes state government withdraw Vision Group created parallel to another agency, to avoid overlapping

n Sets precedent by holding special sittings to hear PILs related to civic issues on Saturdays, a non-sitting day, to give more focus to those issues, and avoid delay in hearing other cases

n Took assistance of Army engineer to check quality of pothole work

n Responsible for state bringing in by-laws to deal with hoardings

n Ensured coordination between BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB etc. for good roads, traffic management, ban on plastic use, by summoning chief secretary, city police commissioner, BBMP commissioner etc.

n Instrumental in making BBMP engineers maintain Measurement Books of works

n Took steps to test advertisement materials used by agencies and display on buses

CJ AS ADMINISTRATOR

n Responsible for setting up a dedicated court to ensure speedy hearing of cases registered for assaulting BBMP staff for removing unauthorised hoardings

n Took steps to publish supplementary cause list of cases one day in advance, to help litigants and advocates

n IImplemented Central Pay-Scale for around 3,500 HC staff, including personnel

Justice Narayana Swamy is acting Chief Justice

Bengaluru: Justice L Narayana Swamy was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The President appointed him as the Acting Chief Justice in view of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari being elevated as a Supreme Court judge.