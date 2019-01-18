Congress leader’s comment triggers slugfest in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All India Congress Committee general secretary and MP B K Hariprasad has lashed out at BJP president Amit Shah, saying that “he tried to topple the government in Karnataka but flopped and got swine flu.’’

Addressing his party workers during a protest against BJP’s alleged attempts to topple the coalition government, the Congress MP accused the BJP of kidnapping Congress MLAs and keeping them in Mumbai. “Those who try to destabilise the government will face consequences,” he said. His comments mocking Shah’s health condition triggered a fresh round of political slugfest between Congress and BJP leaders.

The Congress leader came under fire from BJP leaders, who took to social media to accuse him of resorting to cheap publicity tactics.

“Congress MP and AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad mocking at health condition of Amit Shah shows his mental condition. We request Rahul Gandhi to admit him to NIMHNS to get some treatment,” BJP Karnataka tweeted. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said it reflects “his cheap mentality. Such statement from a senior leader of Congress proves how low one can get to be in limelight.” BJP leader C T Ravi said, “Those who can’t even win panchayat elections often make such idiotic comments just to prove that they are still alive.”

Hariprasad is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, the Congress leader defended his comment stating that there is nothing wrong in what he said and it is not derogatory. “He tried to topple the Karnataka government and when that failed, he got himself admitted to AIIMS claiming he has swine flu to avoid the glare of press and media,’’ said Hariprasad.

But the slugfest between Hariprasad and the BJP leaders is nothing new because when as general secretary in-charge of Gujarat in 2007-2009, he called Narendera Modi “names’’ in response to what the latter had said against the Congress earlier.When Hariprasad contested for the post of vice-chairman of Rajya Sabha, Modi had made an insinuation using Hariprasad’s initials that led to vociferous protests in the Rajya Sabha and was later expunged from the House records.