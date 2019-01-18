Home States Karnataka

Congress legislators appointed parliamentary secretaries in Karnataka

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation challenged the appointments of the parliamentary secretaries and called the Karnataka Parliamentary Secretaries Allowances Act 1963 as unconstitutional.

Congress legislators who were appointed parliamentary secretaries take oath at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had instructed officials to cut down on unnecessary expenditure in written communication, has sworn-in eight legislators as parliamentary secretaries.

They are Mahantesh Koujalagi MLA (Bailhongal), Dr Anjali Nimbalkar MLA (Khanapur), Roopa Shashidar MLA (KGF), Raghavendra Hitnal MLA (Koppal), Durgappa Hoolageri MLA Lingasgur and MLCs Abdul Jabbar, Ivan D’Souza and V Govindaraj. A gazette notification was issued on January 7 and they were sworn in on Thursday.

The appointment entitles them to a car, office, staff, TA-DA  as well as a Minister of State rank. Parliamentary secretaries are attached with different ministries and will assist the different ministers.

Reacting to the appointments, BJP leader CT Ravi sarcastically said, “These eight legislators have been appointed, we have to see what they will do.’’ BJP spokesman S Prakash said, “It is just appeasement. It is misuse of power.  The appointment of parliamentary secretaries is abuse of power to say the least.’’

