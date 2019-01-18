Home States Karnataka

Fish prices double as fishermen take Pongal break 

Boat owners estimate that at least 65 per cent of fishing operations have been affected this week.

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image of fishermen used for representational purposes ony. (File photo | EPS)

By Arockiaraj Johnbosco
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Fishing activities have been adversely affected in Mangaluru after Pongal festivities, which started on Monday, brought a long vacation for people in Tamil Nadu. A significant chunk of the workforce in the fisheries sector here comes from various places like Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.  

Boat owners estimate that at least 65 per cent of fishing operations have been affected this week. This has brought about a hike in the price of fish. For instance, a kilogram of mackerel, that used to be available for Rs 80-100, is now being sold at Rs 150-160 at the harbour. 

This year the mass leave was prompted not just by the festival but also the fatigue being experienced by the crew and dock workers. In Coastal Karnataka, the months of December and January usually are a lean period for fishing, with not much catch coming their way. 

Though fishermen from Tamil Nadu do take leave on Pongal, the number of people taking a break from work is higher this time because they have been left exhausted by handling triggerfish, which is locally called klathi. Fishermen’s leader Mohan Bengre said that they have started returning to work. “Operations will resume from Monday,” he said.

