Karnataka government setting up Aadhaar centres in jails

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The state government, in association with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is establishing Aadhaar centres in central jails.

The centres aim to provide Aadhaar cards to all jail inmates so that they can take benefit of various government schemes and facilities. Besides getting new Aadhaar cards, the centres will rectify mistakes, if any, in the existing cards.

These centres are coming up through the Centre for e-Governance at the central jail in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Ballary, Dharwad, Kalburgi, Vijayapura and Mysuru.

“Having the Aadhaar card is the right of every citizen, including those who live in jails,” Vidyashree, chief superintendent (Central Prison) of Shivamogga. The government has supplied an ‘Aadhaar kit’ in prisons where it was not installed. At least three staffers in each jail have received training.