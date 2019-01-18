HD Deve Gowda seeks Congress hand to defeat BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Congress to cooperate in his fight to defeat communal forces in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a minorities convention in Bengaluru on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said JD(S) is committed to facing the Lok Sabha elections along with Congress to defeat BJP.

Gowda said (Chief Minister H D) Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2018, which was attended by leaders of all secular parties, had sent a strong message that secular forces across the country

were coming together to defeat the BJP.

Kumaraswamy said he has joined hands with the Congress to keep communal forces away from the power and in the Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) and the Congress will together win all 28 seats in the state.