Home States Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda seeks Congress hand to defeat BJP

Addressing a minorities convention in Bengaluru on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said JD(S) is committed to facing the Lok Sabha elections along with Congress to defeat BJP. 

Published: 18th January 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

HD Deve Gowda

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Congress to cooperate in his fight to defeat communal forces in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a minorities convention in Bengaluru on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said JD(S) is committed to facing the Lok Sabha elections along with Congress to defeat BJP. 

Gowda said (Chief Minister H D) Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2018, which was attended by leaders of all secular parties, had sent a strong message that secular forces across the country 
were coming together to defeat the BJP.

Kumaraswamy said he has joined hands with the Congress to keep communal forces away from the power and in the Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) and the Congress will together win all 28 seats in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress Deve Gowda JDS Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp