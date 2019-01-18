I-T raids on business bigwigs in Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Income Tax Department officers have conducted raids on the houses and offices of two well-known personalities in the city. I-T officials raided the residence of Sanjay Mishra, who runs a chain of sweet marts under the brand name ‘Big Mishra’ in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra and also the residence and office of a well-known realtor, Krishna Kalaburgi.

It is learnt that the raids were conducted on six locations by 40 sleuths. The raids reportedly started late on Wednesday and continued till Thursday noon. The department has taken help of officials from neighbouring states. Though Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj said that the I-T sleuths were assisted by his men, he refused to reveal more details.

According to police sources, the I-T sleuths raided a sweet- preparing unit of Big Mishra located on the outskirts of Dharwad and Sanjay’s residence in Dharwad. Also, the residences of those who have invested in Sanjay’s business were raided.

The I-T officers also visited the major outlets of Big Mishra on Lamington Road and near Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi. The officials reportedly went through the documents pertaining to the businesses of Sanjay and Kalaburgi and also seized some documents.