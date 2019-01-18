Key CLP meet today, but ‘rebels’ keep Congress edgy in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Congress is upbeat over the return of its ‘missing’ MLAs and the failure of alleged poaching attempts by BJP, Friday’s Legislature Party meeting, capping the political drama of the last few days, is expected to be the true test of party leaders and their ability to bring their house in order.

The CLP meeting, called by Siddaramaiah, takes place after some party MLAs, sulking over not being inducted into the cabinet, returned expressing allegiance to the party on Wednesday.

The answer to whether the party has managed the crisis from within will emerge only when all the disgruntled MLAs turn up at the CLP meet. Even as senior party leaders asserted that neither campaign committee chief H K Patil’s oath-taking ceremony nor the CLP meeting is a show of strength, all eyes will be on who will turn up at the meeting and who gives it a miss. In the face of a strict warning by Siddaramaiah of initiating action under the anti-defection law against those legislators who skip the meeting, many rebel MLAs resurfaced on Thursday pledging support to the party.

“There is no dissent from my end. I am not joining the BJP,” said B Nagendra, MLA from Ballari, insisting that he was in Mumbai on personal work. Umesh Jadhav, MLA from Chincholi, is also said to have left Mumbai to return to Bengaluru in time for the CLP meeting. “It is true that I am a little disappointed with the party but that doesn’t mean I will leave Congress,” said Yellapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar.

The fact that rebel MLAs have returned to Bengaluru is the sign of the first victory for the Congress’ state leadership. But whether those like Ramesh Jarkiholi will submit to Siddaramaiah’s warning is key to quelling the dissent in the party, say political observers. Meanwhile, after days of political drama, BJP MLAs currently holed up in a resort in Gurugram too are set to return by Saturday.

With the drama ending and no threat to the JD(S)-Congress coalition, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, as well as KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, took turns to mock the BJP for its failed attempt of toppling the government. This even as BJP State chief B S Yeddyurappa said there was no intention of ‘Operation Kamala’ in the first place.

“We have been holding meetings with our MLAs over the last two days to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha polls. We discussed probable candidates too,” said Yeddyurappa. He added that his MLAs will begin returning to Karnataka from Friday. Rubbishing reports of ‘Operation Kamala’, he said, “We didn’t plan any operation. It was the Congress and JD(S) that claimed to be in touch with our MLAs.

The Chief Minister himself claimed that he paid our legislators. It is not the BJP that is poaching MLAs but JD(S) and Congress.”