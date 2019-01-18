Home States Karnataka

Karnataka politicos rush to mutt as seer remains critical 

Published: 18th January 2019 06:24 AM

Students queue up to have a darshan of Shivakumara Swami who is undergoing treatment at the Siddaganga Mutt near Tumakuru on Thursday | KPN

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  With the health of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji continuing to remain critical but stable, visits of political leaders and other people to the Siddaganga Mutt gathered momentum on Thursday.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa visited the 111-year-old seer in the room, which has been converted into an ICU. He camped at the mutt the whole day, and left for Bengaluru in the evening.

“I will be back on Friday and spend the entire day here,” he said. BJP MLAs such as J C Madhuswamy of Chikkanayakanahalli and G B Jyotiganesh of Tumakuru city also returned from Gurugram in Haryana upon learning about swamiji’s health condition. 

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to fly to the mutt on Friday, along with Adichunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha. Suttur Mutt’s Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji is also expected to reach Siddaganga.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Home Minister M B Patil, former CM Jagadish Shettar, former union minister G M Siddeshwara and BJP MLA V Somanna also paid visits and enquired about the saint’s health.

On behalf of the Congress, KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and AICC secretary for party affairs in Karnataka, Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur, visited the mutt on Thursday evening. Some central leaders are also expected to reach the mutt on Friday, according to a source.

The administration has prepared 14 helipads at various places, including the Tumkur University campus, MG Stadium, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) campus, and Hirehalli Industrial Area. 

