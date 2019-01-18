No promise of ministerial berths for disgruntled MLAs: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the party high command has neither promised ministerial berths for disgruntled MLAs nor asked the state leaders to drop any minister from the Kumaraswamy cabinet to accommodate them.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Thursday, Siddaramaiah ruled out any differences among the party MLAs, saying that none were dissatisfied with the party. “So, the question of persuading them by offering ministerial posts will not arise. But BJP leaders were involved in trying to poach the MLAs,” he added.

Stating that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is safe and stable, he said efforts of the BJP will not fructify. “If BJP leaders have any respect for the Constitution, they should stop such illegal tactics to destabilise the government which enjoys a comfortable majority,” he added.

The BJP leaders should also realise that the mandate given to their party was to sit in the opposition and work accordingly. “But they are resorting to grabbing power through illegal means. Poaching MLAs in the name of Operation Lotus is against the principles of democracy,” he added.