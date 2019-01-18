Home States Karnataka

No promise of ministerial berths for disgruntled MLAs: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Thursday, Siddaramaiah ruled out any differences among the party MLAs, saying that none were dissatisfied with the party.

Published: 18th January 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the party high command has neither promised ministerial berths for disgruntled MLAs nor asked the state leaders to drop any minister from the Kumaraswamy cabinet to accommodate them.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Thursday, Siddaramaiah ruled out any differences among the party MLAs, saying that none were dissatisfied with the party. “So, the question of persuading them by offering ministerial posts will not arise. But BJP leaders were involved in trying to poach the MLAs,” he added.

Stating that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is safe and stable, he said efforts of the BJP will not fructify. “If BJP leaders have any respect for the Constitution, they should stop such illegal tactics to destabilise the government which enjoys a comfortable majority,” he added.

The BJP leaders should also realise that the mandate given to their party was to sit in the opposition and work accordingly. “But they are resorting to grabbing power through illegal means. Poaching MLAs in the name of Operation Lotus is against the principles of democracy,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp