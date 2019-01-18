Some Karnataka BJP MLAs shift to another Haryana hotel

By IANS

Gurugram, Jan 18 (IANS) Around 25 MLAs of the nearly 100 Karnataka BJP legislators put up here at the five star ITC Grand Bharat resort for the last few days have reportedly shifted to a nearby hotel on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs have been housed in the resort near Manesar here on Aravalli foothills to guard against their poaching since January 14.

Informed sources said around 25 MLAs were on Friday shifted to Lemon Tree hotel located in Tarudhan Valley in Bissar Akbarpur village area on Manesar-Tauru road.

Three MLAs have already left the resort in the last two days.

"BJPs Haryana unit had booked a maximum number of rooms at the resort for six days but later the number of guests (MLAs) went up and a few guests were allowed to stay in the resort as per booking scheduled till January 17," a source in the hotel administration told IANS.

Online booking of the resort is already full till January 20.

MLAs were shifted as rooms, where they were staying, were booked by other customers from January 18 to 20, said the source.

The media was being kept away since the MLAs were housed in the hotel and the movement of all persons was being monitored through closed-circuit televisions.

After staying two days outside the hotel, as of now, the OB vans of electronic media have left the venue, only few such vans covering Karnataka or the southern states were still camped near the main gate of the resort.