Home States Karnataka

Some Karnataka BJP MLAs shift to another Haryana hotel

MLAs were shifted as rooms, where they were staying, were booked by other customers from January 18 to 20.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

Gurugram, Jan 18 (IANS) Around 25 MLAs of the nearly 100 Karnataka BJP legislators put up here at the five star ITC Grand Bharat resort for the last few days have reportedly shifted to a nearby hotel on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs have been housed in the resort near Manesar here on Aravalli foothills to guard against their poaching since January 14.

Informed sources said around 25 MLAs were on Friday shifted to Lemon Tree hotel located in Tarudhan Valley in Bissar Akbarpur village area on Manesar-Tauru road.

ALSO READ: No winter chill for Karnataka BJP MLAs, it's games and relaxation in luxury resort

Three MLAs have already left the resort in the last two days.

"BJPs Haryana unit had booked a maximum number of rooms at the resort for six days but later the number of guests (MLAs) went up and a few guests were allowed to stay in the resort as per booking scheduled till January 17," a source in the hotel administration told IANS.

Online booking of the resort is already full till January 20.

ALSO READ: Congress attacks BJP for 'brazen attempt' to destabilise Karnataka government

MLAs were shifted as rooms, where they were staying, were booked by other customers from January 18 to 20, said the source.

The media was being kept away since the MLAs were housed in the hotel and the movement of all persons was being monitored through closed-circuit televisions.

After staying two days outside the hotel, as of now, the OB vans of electronic media have left the venue, only few such vans covering Karnataka or the southern states were still camped near the main gate of the resort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BJP MLAs Karnataka BJP Karnataka Haryana hotel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp