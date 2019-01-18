We will fan the fire between JD(S), Congress: MLA CT Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While on one hand, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has dismissed allegations of Operation Lotus, his own party leaders have acknowledged that legislators of the Congress are in touch with the saffron party.

Senior BJP leader and MLA CT Ravi on Thursday asserted that attempts were made and will be made in the future when an opportunity presents itself for the BJP to form the government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters even as BJP legislators continue to be holed up at a resort in Gurugram, Ravi asked why it wasn’t poaching when the Congress had indulged in it.

“In 2005-06, when Siddaramaiah joined Congress, was it auction or purchase? Cheluvarayaswamy, H C Balakrishna, Zameer Ahmed and others defeated the JD(S) candidate and indulged in cross-voting to support the Congress candidate. What was their going price? In 1999, seven JD(S) MLAs switched to the Congress. Was that a wholesale or retail deal?” Ravi said.

He insisted that the Congress suspend or dismiss its dissidents if it had any self-respect.

Ravi accused the coalition of disappointing its MLAs first and then pointing fingers at BJP. He insisted that BJP will take advantage of the dissidence situation. “We are politicking, we are not here for charity,” he said insisting that his party will fan the fire between JD(S) and Congress.