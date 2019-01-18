Home States Karnataka

We will fan the fire between JD(S), Congress: MLA CT Ravi

He insisted that the Congress suspend or dismiss its dissidents if it had any self-respect. Ravi accused the coalition of disappointing its MLAs first and then pointing fingers at BJP.

Published: 18th January 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While on one hand, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has dismissed allegations of Operation Lotus, his own party leaders have acknowledged that legislators of the Congress are in touch with the saffron party. 

Senior BJP leader and MLA CT Ravi on Thursday asserted that attempts were made and will be made in the future when an opportunity presents itself for the BJP to form the government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters even as BJP legislators continue to be holed up at a resort in Gurugram, Ravi asked why it wasn’t poaching when the Congress had indulged in it. 

“In 2005-06, when Siddaramaiah joined Congress, was it auction or purchase? Cheluvarayaswamy, H C Balakrishna, Zameer Ahmed and others defeated the JD(S) candidate and indulged in cross-voting to support the Congress candidate. What was their going price? In 1999, seven JD(S) MLAs switched to the Congress. Was that a wholesale or retail deal?” Ravi said. 

He insisted that the Congress suspend or dismiss its dissidents if it had any self-respect.

Ravi accused the coalition of disappointing its MLAs first and then pointing fingers at BJP. He insisted that BJP will take advantage of the dissidence situation. “We are politicking, we are not here for charity,” he said insisting that his party will fan the fire between JD(S) and Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Yeddyurappa Congress MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp