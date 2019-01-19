Home States Karnataka

200 deliveries in four years: Karnataka ambulance technician’s efforts save lives

Jaganath Readdy, from Chikka Hesarur in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district, has assisted in over 200 deliveries in the last four years of his service.  

Published: 19th January 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Reddy (left) with a baby in Hubballi | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  This 29-year-old emergency medical technician attached to the 108 ambulance service has come as a big saviour to rural pregnant women.  

Jaganath Readdy, from Chikka Hesarur in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district, has assisted in over 200 deliveries in the last four years of his service.  He joined the 108 ambulance service of KIMS, Hubballi, in 2015 and is based out of Chitagubbi in Dharwad district.

“In many cases, mostly in rural areas, there is a delay in calling for an ambulance or taking pregnant women to a nearby primary health centre. This results in women experiencing labour pain and delivering the baby in the ambulance itself and we have to assist them,” he said.  

“It’s our duty to save people during emergencies, especially in delivery cases. Here, we need to take care of both the mother and the baby. My first case was a complicated one, but when I was able to save both the mother and the baby, I gained confidence. We administer painkillers to pregnant women, but if things go out of control, we stop the ambulance and deliver the baby. We then take the mother and the baby to a 
hospital for further care,” he said.  He has successfully assisted in delivering 15 babies from a single village —Chennapura in Dharwad district — and another 12 deliveries from Mantur village.

“When I joined the service as a staff nurse, I faced a challenging situation. A family from Shiraguppa village called an ambulance. However, by the time we reached the village, it was too late. And by the time we reached Hubballi, the birth crowning had started and the woman’s health was deteriorating. So I decided to help the woman with the delivery. She delivered a girl.

After I achieved success, I was confident of assisting in more deliveries,” he said. He is also a well-known face in the hospitals, and senior doctors hail his service.As a gesture of goodwill, Jaganath is invited by the parents of children born in the ambulance for naming ceremonies and birthday parties of the kids.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp