Body of Karnataka woman found, murder suspected

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a suspected case of murder, a woman’s half-burnt body was found dumped in a pit near the Chamundi Hills forest reserve here on Thursday afternoon. While the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, she is suspected to have been hacked to death a week ago.

According to K R police who are investigating the case, the body was found buried near Mahadeshwara Temple on Uttanahalli-Chamundi Hills Road. Forest guards Jagadish and Virupaksha, who were patrolling during afternoon hours, detected a smell emanating from a spot near Jwalamukhi watchtower.

When they reached the spot, a body was found dumped in a pit with the legs facing upwards, and was charred beyond recognition from face to midriff. The police suspect the woman’s age to be anywhere between 32 and 35.

Investigators have further suspected that she could have been killed by hitting her head against a boulder, as pieces of rock were found on her head. However, barring two silver finger rings and other metals found on the body, there are no other crucial evidences that can be an aid in establishing the identity of the woman.