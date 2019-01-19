Home States Karnataka

Body of Karnataka woman found, murder suspected

In a suspected case of murder, a woman’s half-burnt body was found dumped in a pit near the Chamundi Hills forest reserve here on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a suspected case of murder, a woman’s half-burnt body was found dumped in a pit near the Chamundi Hills forest reserve here on Thursday afternoon. While  the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, she is suspected to have been hacked to death a week ago.

According to K R police who are investigating the case, the body was found buried near Mahadeshwara Temple on Uttanahalli-Chamundi Hills Road. Forest guards Jagadish and Virupaksha, who were patrolling during afternoon hours, detected a smell emanating from a spot near Jwalamukhi watchtower.

When they reached the spot, a body was found dumped in a pit with the legs facing upwards, and was charred beyond recognition from face to midriff. The police suspect the woman’s age to be anywhere between 32 and 35. 

Investigators have further suspected that she could have been killed by hitting her head against a boulder, as pieces of rock  were found on her head. However, barring two silver finger rings and other metals found on the body, there are no other crucial  evidences that can be an aid in establishing the identity of the woman.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp