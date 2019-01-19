Cagey Congress herds MLAs into resort in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

BENGALURU: The Congress legislature party meeting on Friday, which was almost a head count exercise, saw 76 of its 80 legislators turn up. The MLAs were later herded into buses and taken away to a resort.

In a repeat of the May 2018 drama, a jittery Congress, calling it a precautionary measure, shifted all its MLAs to Eagleton Resort in Bidadi. Despite a stern warning, four dissenting MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi of Gokak, Mahesh Kumathalli of Athani, Umesh Jadhav of Chincholli and B Nagendra of Ballari Rural — gave the meeting a miss.

Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah said Jadhav had written a letter explaining his absence while Nagendra had spoken to AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, KC Venugopal, expressing his inability to attend the meeting. Legislator BC Patil landed straight from his daughter’s wedding celebrations at the meeting.

“We will verify the genuineness of reasons cited by Jadhav and Nagendra. I am issuing notices to absentees seeking an explanation. After their response, we will discuss with the high command and decide our next course of action,” said Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, legislators of the BJP continue to be holed up at a Gurugram resort. It has now come down to a “who blinks first” in Karnataka’s resort politics.

Congress claimed that it had put up a show of strength with 76 out of 80, including nominated Anglo-Indian MLA Vinisha Nero, turning up for the CLP meeting. Despite asserting its unity and terming the BJP’s attempts to lure its MLAs a failure, the party felt the need to herd its MLAs into a resort, unwilling to take any risks with regard to the coalition government.

“We are not afraid of Operation Lotus, but they (BJP) are pressuring our MLAs with money. They are bothering us. We are taking precautionary measures,” Siddaramaiah said, justifying the party’s decision to move the MLAs to a resort.

Parliament members, MLCs and MLAs of the Congress attended the meeting headed by party leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president Eshwar Khandre, campaign committee chairman H K Patil, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar apart from Venugopal and Siddaramaiah.

Drought, Lok Sabha polls to be discussed at resort

After days of mocking the BJP for herding its MLAs to a luxury resort in Gurugram even as dozens of taluks in the state have been declared as drought-stricken, Congress followed suit. Leaders of the Congress, however, insisted that drought was on the list of priority discussions at the resort.

“All leaders and legislators will stay together for how many ever days is required. We won’t go to Gurugram or Delhi. We have a lot to discuss including the drought situation in the state and Lok Sabha polls,” Siddaramaiah said.

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the entire exercise will turn out to an embarrassment for Congress. “The absence of Congress MLAs for Friday’s meeting and the deep differences between the coalition partners are an indication that this is likely to erupt as a volcano in the next coming days,” said a statement from state president B S Yeddyurappa.