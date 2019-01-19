Cops get on trail of cockfight punters in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Sankranti season, and villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru are agog with cockfights. Secretive and bloody, they are private events hosted in farmhouses, far from the prying eyes of the law. The ‘koli jagala’ (rooster fight) -- banned by the Supreme Court -- is a high-stakes sport, often with lakhs of rupees riding on a prizefighter. Of late, bets are being placed online, and roosters are on sale on e-commerce sites, giving the game a boost.

Bengaluru Rural police are busy hunting down punters and organisers who ready roosters for the ‘aerial attack’ at fight arenas. Here, the roosters are thrown into the air, and they lunge at each other, ready with beak and claws, in a flurry of feathers and clouds of dust.

A cockfight in progress as part of Sankranti

celebrations | P Ravindra Babu

“Rooster fights happen around Sankranti. This time, we have information that roosters have been imported from the Pacific nations, Thailand and Australia. The game is banned by the Supreme Court and we have specific directions to arrest those involved,” said a senior police officer from Bengaluru Rural.

“Birds imported from these countries are lightweight, and can leap higher than the local breed. They get an aerial advantage while attacking local birds,” he said. Earlier, it was the Indian Aseel, the descendant of the Indian Jungle Fowl, which ruled the arena.

Betting, buying goes online

Police, who have formed special teams to curb this game, are facing a challenge posed by online betting and sales.

A cybercrime police official said, “We get requests from rural police to look for buyers and sellers of roosters, who post ads online. We cannot seize the roosters but can arrest the men selling them.”There are several Facebook pages like ‘Fighter rooster for sale’ and ‘Fight rooster’ which are doing good business, selling Indian fighter roosters.

“Most of the duels and betting take place in private farmhouses and the trend is to place bets online, through SMSes and WhatsApp,” says a police source. Interestingly, there are ads even on e-commerce websites like OLX and Quikr.

Blood sport

There was a time when the village rooster fight was a traditional sport, and the stakes were small. In recent years, it has taken a bloody turn with blades tied to the roosters’ legs and rural audiences watching the birds go at one another until one gives up and bleeds to death.

To add to the excitement in the cockpit, betting on card games and liquor is made available for special guests in select stands. Sources say that the sport also has political backing. While it is popular in and around Mangaluru, Tumakuru, KGF, Hoskote and Mandya, several people even travel from Bengaluru to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradeah and Tamil Nadu to participate and place bets, fearing arrests and raids here.

THE GAME

A source in Hosur explains that roosters are bred specially for this purpose, and are a pedigree breed. With a legacy of winning, such roosters are in high demand. “These are the roosters whose grandfathers have won games. It is in their blood. They are taken good care of by owners,” said a source.

Once the date for the game is fixed, rooster owners get their bird and its opponent weighed. After this, for 21 days, the rooster is fed well and trained for the real akhada. The host also sharpens the claws of the birds such that they rip open the flesh of the opponent.

“The roosters are made to swim in a pit with someone holding its tail. This is an important part of their training. They are made more aggressive,” the source explained. On the day of the game, hundreds of people from cities and local areas gather around the ring, and bet enthusiastically.

They are even ready to sell their properties to back their favourites. “Many organisers make crores of rupees in this game. There is more money floating around for this than any kind of gambling,” revealed an eyewitness from Hosur. Meanwhile, PeTA India has launched a campaign against the sport.