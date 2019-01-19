Home States Karnataka

Cops get on trail of cockfight punters in Karnataka

 Come Sankranti season, and villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru are agog with cockfights.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By  Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Sankranti season, and villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru are agog with cockfights. Secretive and bloody, they are private events hosted in farmhouses, far from the prying eyes of the law. The ‘koli jagala’ (rooster fight) -- banned by the Supreme Court -- is a high-stakes sport, often with lakhs of rupees riding on a prizefighter. Of late, bets are being placed online, and roosters are on sale on e-commerce sites, giving the game a boost.    

Bengaluru Rural police are busy hunting down punters and organisers who ready roosters for the ‘aerial attack’ at fight arenas. Here, the roosters are thrown into the air, and they lunge at each other, ready with beak and claws, in a flurry of feathers and clouds of dust. 

A cockfight in progress as part of Sankranti
celebrations | P Ravindra Babu

“Rooster fights happen around Sankranti. This time, we have information that roosters have been imported from the Pacific nations, Thailand and Australia. The game is banned by the Supreme Court and we have specific directions to arrest those involved,” said a senior police officer from Bengaluru Rural.

 “Birds imported from these countries are lightweight, and can leap higher than the local breed. They get an aerial advantage while attacking local birds,” he said. Earlier, it was the Indian Aseel, the descendant of the Indian Jungle Fowl, which ruled the arena. 

Betting, buying goes online
Police, who have formed special teams to curb this game, are facing a challenge posed by online betting and sales.

A cybercrime police official said, “We get requests from rural police to look for buyers and sellers of roosters, who post ads online. We cannot seize the roosters but can arrest the men selling them.”There are several Facebook pages like ‘Fighter rooster for sale’ and ‘Fight rooster’ which are doing good business, selling Indian fighter roosters.

“Most of the duels and betting take place in private farmhouses and the trend is to place bets online, through SMSes and WhatsApp,” says a police source. Interestingly, there are ads even on e-commerce websites like OLX and Quikr. 

Blood sport
There was a time when the village rooster fight was a traditional sport, and the stakes were small. In recent years, it has taken a bloody turn with blades tied to the roosters’ legs and rural audiences watching the birds go at one another until one gives up and bleeds to death.

To add to the excitement in the cockpit, betting on card games and liquor is made available for special guests in select stands. Sources say that the sport also has political backing. While it is popular in and around Mangaluru, Tumakuru, KGF, Hoskote and Mandya, several people even travel from Bengaluru to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradeah and Tamil Nadu to participate and place bets, fearing arrests and raids here.

THE GAME
A source in Hosur explains that roosters are bred specially for this purpose, and are a pedigree breed. With a legacy of winning, such roosters are in high demand.  “These are the roosters whose grandfathers have won games. It is in their blood. They are taken good care of by  owners,” said a source.

Once the date for the game is fixed, rooster owners get their bird and its opponent weighed. After this, for 21 days, the rooster is fed well and trained for the real akhada. The host also sharpens the claws of the birds such that they rip open the flesh of the opponent.

“The roosters are made to swim in a pit with someone holding its tail. This is an important part of their training. They are made more aggressive,” the source explained. On the day of the game, hundreds of people from cities and local areas gather around the ring, and bet enthusiastically.

They are even ready to sell their properties to back their favourites.  “Many organisers make crores of rupees in this game. There is more money floating around for this than any kind of gambling,” revealed an eyewitness from Hosur. Meanwhile, PeTA India has launched a campaign against the sport. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sankranti Cockfights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp