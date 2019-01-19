Demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Siddaganga Seer gains momentum in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People across the state have urged the Union government to confer Bharat Ratna on the 111-year-old seer of Shree Siddaganga Mutt, Shree Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumakuru.This demand has been there for several years, but as Swamiji is critical and his health is under supervision, people across the state have demanded the Union Government to confer the Bharat Ratna on him. Many have even tweeted about the same and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would write to the PM, demanding the same. Speaking at an event in the city on Friday, Kumaraswamy said, “I will write and also personally meet PM Modi and demand that Bharat Ratna be conferred on Shree Shivakumara Swamiji.”

Political leaders across all parties have also demanded for a Bharat Ratna for the seer. Former Chief Ministers B S Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah and Jagadish Shettar have also urged the PM regarding this. Meanwhile, several social media campaigns have been launched to push the cause.