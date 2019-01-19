MLAs Umesh Jadhav, B Nagendra to meet KC Venugopal: Karnataka minister Shiva Shankar Reddy

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Congress MLAs Dr Umesh Jadhav (Chincholi) and B Nagendra (Ballari Rural) will meet state in-charge KC Venugopal in two or three days, said Agriculture minister and Chikkaballapura district minister Shiva Shankar Reddy.

He told TNIE that everything will be back to normal in another three or four days as Jadhav and Nagendra will meet the leader. Jadhav has already written to Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah, requesting his absence be excused, and Nagendra was held up with a court hearing.

Reddy said the Congress is keen on taking back all four, including Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Irangagaud Kumathalli, into the party fold. On resort politics, he said the Congress will keep all its legislators intact.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister K H Muniyappa told TNIE that the MLAs will be in the resort for two or three days, and a decision to send them to their respective constituencies will be taken on Saturday or Sunday.“Taking the BJP move seriously, the party high command has decided to shift the legislators to a resort. All four legislators who are reportedly in Mumbai will come back,” Muniyappa added.