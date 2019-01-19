Actor Prakash Raj to campaign from January 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Prakash Raj who will be contesting from Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate said that he would begin campaigning from January 20. Asked if he could start campaigning so early, he said that there is no ban on meeting people.

“It is painful to watch communal politics. It was rampant during the state assembly elections. I had decided earlier not to get into electoral politics but then I realised that I should be the voice of the people,’’ the actor added.

