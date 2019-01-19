Survey: Close to 50 per cent schoolkids in classes 4-8 bullied

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 47 per cent of school-going kids between Classes 4 and 8 admitted to having been bullied by their classmates. This has been revealed in a study conducted by The Teacher Foundation (TTF) to understand the social and emotional learning status of school kids across the nation. The survey was conducted in a duration of six years, and involved teachers and students from government and private schools.

While students expressed that they were bullied on campus, some even admitted being involved in bullying others. As per the report, released in the city on Friday, around 26 per cent students in Classes 4-8 admitted to making fun of or bullying other children. The figure stood at 22% in Classes 9-12.

The survey even highlighted the ‘feeling left-out’ factor. Around 23 per cent students in Classes 4-8 students expressed that they felt left out during lunch breaks or the play hour. This figure was 14 per cent in Classes 9-12.

The survey highlighted that “students of both age groups demonstrated some difficulty dealing with peers different from them, and making friends in general.”The survey is also an Indian Social and Emotional Learning Framework (ISELF) for schools and education institutes across the nation. This six-year-long intensive research involved over 3,300 students and 850 teachers at 15 different locations and covering 90 schools, including a few districts in Karnataka.

A TTF member said, “Many education organisations and professionals in India are beginning to look at the domain of social and emotional learning, with a focus on nurturing students as self-aware, responsible, confident and happy individuals. What we do not teach actively and deliberately in Indian schools is respect for human dignity, questioning dissent and differing points of view, experiencing deep authentic learning, rigorous modelling of ethical practice, acceptance of diversity in people’s behaviour, lifestyles and interests. These and many other such vital aspects are needed to help transform society.”

“ISELF is being pilot tested with a cross-section of Indian schools. A set of guidelines for fostering social and emotional learning accompanies ISELF, and serves as a ready reckoner for schools and teachers to use,” said a member of the foundation.

Other highlights

87% teachers recognise need for the combined involvement of school, home and community for development of Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

48% teachers feel SEL cannot be taught in classrooms

Top three priorities of teachers: Studies, development of social-emotional skills and outdoor games/sports

Factors that make students happy: Academic success, being with friends and family, helping others and being acknowledged

Worries of teachers regarding boys: Physical fighting, using abusive language, attendance

Worries of teachers regarding girls: Being shy or keeping silent, focusing on appearance and inappropriate dressing