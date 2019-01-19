Home States Karnataka

Transgender dhaba owners in Karnataka expand business, sell water to thirsty

They first set up a small hotel on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in an attempt to shed stigma riddling their existence.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:07 AM

Transgenders Vasanthi (left) and Radha with the newly set-up water purification unit | EXPRESS

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: They first set up a small hotel on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in an attempt to shed stigma riddling their existence. Now, the group of transgenders have taken a step further, this time to help others too.

The group, led by Bhavana and associates, has installed a water purification unit on the National Highway that offers quality drinking water to passersby, truck drivers and residents of neighbouring villagers. 

The drinking water costs Rs 2 for a 1-litre bottle and Rs 10 for a 20-litre can. The project, which became operational last week, has already gained popularity with people of nearby villages like Kyadigere, Dodda Siddavvanahalli, Palavvanahalli, Kunchiganal, and Ingaladal. 

The idea of starting the water plant struck Bhavana after their initial endeavour, Satara Dhaba, became a success. The hotel was launched by the transgender members in 2009-10 with their own funds, without the support of the government or bank. It is located near Bharat Benz showroom.

The water plant has also been started with the money saved from their earnings from the dhaba. They serve vegetarian food and earn Rs 5,000-6,000 per day.

Radha and Vasanthi, two of the eight transgenders involved in the initiative, told TNIE that the water purification unit has been set up at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. “We draw water from a borewell in our premises. Even the cost of the borewell was borne by Bhavana,” they said. 

Vasanthi, a resident of Challakere who is now settled here, said, “After I was disowned by my family, this has become my home, and Bhavana is my guardian. She gave me a life of dignity when I was begging on streets.”

They said earning a livelihood in their middle age is a challenge as they have no support. “There is an urgent need from the government to extend financial support to transgenders who are interested in taking up income generation activities and save funds for the future.

The monetary support of Rs 500 provided by the government under the Mythri scheme is negligible. We should also be provided reservation,” added Vasanthi. Radha, a resident of Putlarahalli near Parashurampura, was also abandoned by her family and took up begging at in Tumakuru.

They now appeal to people to support them as they try to lead a respectable life. “We are also human beings. Please treat us like normal persons, and try to respect us as well,” they say.

