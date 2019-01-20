At resort, MLAs get tight security against BJP's poaching attempts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress seems to be taking no chances with its MLAs. The party has ensured tight security at the Eagleton Resort, about 40 km from Bengaluru, where its MLAs have been put up to prevent the BJP’s alleged attempts to poach them.

Security was so tight that none, except Congress leaders, were allowed inside the resort. The MLAs were seen briefly walking or talking on their cell phones but interaction with the journalists waiting outside the resort was at the barest minimum.

Some like Yatindra, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, did not even acknowledge the media and just sat frozen as reporters sought to ask him questions. DK Suresh, MP of Bengaluru Rural, briefed the media, saying the partymen in the resort discussed the budget and the 2019 parliamentary election.

Asked if there was a threat to his MLAs, Suresh said, “There are rumours.’’ Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who spoke to the media, also claimed that the MLAs are discussing Lok Sabha poll preparations.

The resort move was criticised by many BJP leaders, including MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, who said, “Everybody across the nation has witnessed the deterioration of politics in Karnataka in the last couple of weeks. It is the perception of the common man that governance has jumped out of the windows of Vidhana Soudha and is roaming orphaned on the streets of Bengaluru. Elected representatives allowing themselves to be traded in seven star bourses has only increased their frustration. It is an understatement that all this has further eroded the trust and credibility of the political class.’’

Surprisingly Siroya did not offer reasons why his own party MLAs were in a resort for so many days.

In response to the criticism, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted: “Sadly we cannot afford an ultra luxury seven-star resort unlike you (BJP) because we do not have access to a bottomless pit of black money. But yes we will come back rejuvenated to defeat the BJPs evil designs and show you your place in the Lok Sabha elections.’’

NOT ALL STAYED IN THE RESORT

Many of the leaders returned to their homes. Although exact numbers are not available, many like Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda sought permission and went to their homes.