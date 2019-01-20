Home States Karnataka

BS Yeddyurappa to tour drought-hit districts of Karnataka

On Tuesday, Yeddyurappa will tour Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts to study the drought situation. 

Published: 20th January 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A seven-member team of BJP leaders, led by state unit president BS Yeddyurappa, will tour four drought-hit districts of the state from Monday.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, after offering puja at Kurudumale Ganesha temple in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district on Monday morning, the team will visit various areas in the district hit by drought.

“The team will also have discussion with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials to get first- hand information about the drought relief works undertaken by the government,” the release stated.  The same afternoon, the team will tour Chikkaballapur district and also hold talks with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials.  

On Tuesday, Yeddyurappa will tour Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts to study the drought situation. N Ravi Kumar, MLC and party state general secretary, former ministers BN Bache Gowda and Katta Subramanya Naidu, senior party functionaries Jayadev, Mariswamy and Venkatamuniappa are other members of the team, the release added.

Yeddyurappa

