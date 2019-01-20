Father gets death for poisoning, killing two kids in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kundapur Additional Sessions Court on Saturday awarded the death penalty to a man who was found guilty of killing his two children by poisoning them at Ganganadu near Byndoor in 2016.

The court sentenced Shankaranarayana Hebbar (47) to death. The court delivered the judgment in the case after the chargesheet was submitted before it recently. Initially, the villagers suspected it to be a case of suicide pact. However, on the third day of the crime, the police registered cases of murder and attempt to murder against Shankaranarayana.

Shankaranayarana, who earned his living by selling milk, consumed poison after forcing his wife Mahalakshmi and children to do the same on October 16 night. While the two children — of Class 10 and Class 8 — died the next morning, Shankaranarayana and his wife were in the ICU of Kasturba Hosptial in Manipal. Police then recovered a 21-page note written by Shankaranarayana in which he admitted to have given poison to the other three.

The note read that Shankaranayarana was in a relationship with a maid and was dejected after she married someone else. When he expressed his intention to die, his wife and children too said they did not want to live without him, the note read. Seventeen witnesses testified before the court. The court said that his wife can obtain compensation from legal services authority.