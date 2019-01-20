Get alternative road to Bengaluru airport ready: Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday asked the Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department, BESCOM and Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to conduct a joint inspection and work in unison to ensure that an alternative road to the airport is in perfect shape before the Aero India show.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about the co-ordination committee meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Secretary said, “I have asked the four agencies to conduct a joint inspection and sort out any problems before the next meeting. The road needs to be fully ready before the Aero show begins.” The five-day event will commence on February 20.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the road via Begur, Hennur, Bagalur and Mylenahalli has to be fixed with street lights and widened. “Up to Bagalur, this road falls under BBMP limits and the road is good till there. Beyond that, the road will be taken care of by the PWD department. Two trees need to be cut along the road to lay cables for which the Forest Department permission was required,” he said. Some land needs to be acquired in connection with the road widening from Begur and Mylenahalli and hence KIADB was involved, he added.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has modified the design of its Metro stations on the proposed Outer Ring Road to allow non-Metro commuters cross the road at concourse level. However, some foot overbridges will still be required. BMRCL is designing three such bridges, one near Central Mall at Marathahalli, another between Iblur and Bellandur and another at HSR Layout, an agenda copy of the meeting said. The bridges will be temporarily dismantled when Metro construction reaches up to the viaduct level here.