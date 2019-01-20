IIHR to host three-day national horticultural fair from January 23

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) is organising the third National Horticultural fair at its campus in Hesaraghatta from January 23. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, IIHR Director M R Dinesh said the three-day fair will act as a platform for both farmers and marketing agencies, and is expected to see a crowd of at least 10,000 farmers.

“Farmers from across India like Kashmir, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Haryana and other states are expected to be a part of the event. There will be more than 150 stalls showcasing a variety of hybrid seeds, saplings and farming equipments. Apart from that, research work done by IIHR as well as startups, dealers and many others are expected to be a part of the fair.”

The fair will also see 200 farmers per district from the state. Besides that, the farmers will also be able to interact with IIHR scientists. Governor Vajubai Wala, who will be inaugurating the event on January 23, said: “We have made arrangements for farmers coming from outside the State as well. They have requested the BMTC to ply more buses till Hesaraghatta TB bus stop, from there free shuttle service will be arranged by IIHR till the venue.” He also said that four progressive farmers will be felicitated during the event.

A dash of mushrooms

IIHR has proposed to the state government to introduce mushroom soup in mid-day meals. “We have farmers who grow mushrooms, which can be processed and powdered. These can be used in mid-day meals as a ready-to-use powder. This will help both kids as well as farmers,’’ the IIHR director said.

Look out for onion paste

IIHR has developed an onion paste which can be stored for a year. One spoon of the paste is equal to using one onion. This will come in handy for farmers when there is a shortage in onion yield. There also will be many hybrid vegetables with disease-resistant power, which will reduce the usage of pesticides by 50 per cent. IIHR also has 728 varieties of mango trees. This gene bank can be used by anybody for farming.

Hi-tech pushcart to bring organic veggies to your doorsteps

IIHR in association with HOPCOMS is launching a commercial vehicle to sell organic vegetables and fruits at your doorstep. IIHR Director Dinesh said that they have transformed a commercial vehicle so that it can carry 400kg of fruits and vegetables. The internal storage temperature will be 8oC so that vegetables and fruits stay fresh even after two days. There will be a solar panel on top to supply power to the storage area.

Seed vending machines across 10 city locations soon

Here’s some good news for those with a green thumb. IIHR in association with the Horticulture Department is introducing seed vending machines across Bengaluru, where one can buy seeds by inserting money. One can insert D10 and D20 notes into these machines and get seeds in return. A total of 36 varieties of seeds will be available. As many as 24 packets can be bought at a time. The cost of each machine is D2.5 lakh. In Bengaluru, 10 locations have been identified, including Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.