Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar hails Bhyrappa’s contribution 

Speaking after inaugurating the event, central Sahitya Akademi chairman and Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar said that Bhyrappa’s works are a reflection of a variety of prose. 

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  The two-day SL Bhyrappa Sahityotsava-2019, organised by SL Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratishtana, was inaugurated here on Saturday. Speaking after inaugurating the event, central Sahitya Akademi chairman and Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar said that Bhyrappa’s works are a reflection of a variety of prose. 

While Bhyrappa’s writings reflected Indian culture and tradition, works of other authors were mostly influenced by the Western world, he said. Kambar said Bhyrappa has a big following in the country and is known for his straightforwardness and accuracy.

This character of the writer was revealed when he opposed the state’s recent proposal to introduce English medium in government schools at a time when present-day politicians feel that they are experts in all fields, including education. He said it was difficult to argue with Bhyrappa on any issue as the latter would argue with accuracy. 

On the issue of English medium in schools, Kambar said that in 1835, British Viceroy Lord Macaulay set up a committee of eight members, including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, which strongly favoured the British model of education in India.  Kambar said, unfortunately, Indians fell prey to “yes culture” to respect the diktats of the British.  

Kambar said Bhyrappa’s works — Vamsha Vruksha and Samskara — upheld Indian culture, tradition and society. Kambar recalled that Bhyrappa extended support to him during his stint as vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University and worked for more than eight days to restore the books and library which was damaged due to floods. 

