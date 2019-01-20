Man breaks into Bengaluru ATM, returns empty-handed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a failed theft attempt, an unidentified man broke open a Punjab National Bank ATM kiosk in Vasanthnagar but had to escape empty-handed, as his efforts to open the cash container failed.

Thara Kumari, the manager of the branch, filed a case before the High Grounds police about the incident which took place around 3.30am on Friday.

According to the manager, the miscreant barged inside the ATM kiosk when he noticed there was no security guard at the kiosk. He also broke the digital lock system attached to the machine, Thara added.

The entire incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, showed that the unidentified man was inside the kiosk for 12 minutes. The police have said that they are now gathering details about the accused and are also verifying whether he was working alone or with someone else.