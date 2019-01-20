Bengaluru mental health centre Mpower to launch today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With more youngsters seeking mental health assistance today, Mpower will spread its wings to schools in Bengaluru. Mpower is a centre that works towards mental health causes, creates awareness, advocates prevention and provides services through a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach. The centre, which currently exists in Mumbai, will be launched here on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, it’s founder, Neerja Birla said, “Mpower Center aims to end stigma and encourage dialogue on mental health.” Many top schools and corporates in Bengaluru have welcomed the idea of hosting the Youth Mental Health First Aid programme. “We have seen a lot of mental health issues that crop up in school. We have reached out to 100 schools, colleges, corporates and outreach services. Almost all of them have been welcoming. We will soon be launching the workshops,” said Birla.

Holistic approach

The centre will cater to all kinds of mental health issues and reach out to people from all stratas. “Anyone can avail services here. Our main intention is to alleviate the stigmas around mental health to provide holistic treatment services,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, head, Mpower.Treatment will be imparted via unique therapies that use dance and music. There will be an entire team of specialists at the centre, led by Dr Kumar, a senior psychiatrist based in Bengaluru.