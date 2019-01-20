MLA MP Kumaraswamy not allowing wife in house even after court order

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy who was in the news a couple of years ago for beating up his wife in public over an alleged extramarital affair is back in the spotlight over the issue.

The mother-in-law of the MLA has now accused him of not following the family court’s directive of allowing his wife into his house. The MLA in 2016 had assaulted his wife over an alleged extramarital affair.

Later, his wife had gone to the family court seeking a divorce. However, the court asked the MLA to allow his wife into his house within one month of pronouncement of the judgment.“However, three months have passed since the judgement and there is no sign of it.

We had sent letters to party leaders B S Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa but in vain,” Premakumari, mother-in-law of the MLA, told reporters here on Saturday. She said they will approach the Assembly Speaker over the issue and will take out protest rallies to the MLA’s as well as Yeddyurappa’s house.