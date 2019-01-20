MLAs will be out in a day or two, says Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indicating that Congress leaders are ready to go to great lengths to save the shaky coalition government, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said they are even ready to sacrifice cabinet berths if need be.

Responding to questions at a media briefing, he said, “Nothing is more important than the party. If my leaders want, I am ready to give up my ministerial berth. All the other senior leaders are also ready to give up their portfolios.”

Noting that the disgruntlement among Congress leaders was caused as coalition partners were also required to be accommodated, he said the leaders were loyal soldiers of the party and will continue to remain so.

On the controversy over encroachment by Eagleton Resorts, he said the government is keen on recovering the money lost due to encroachment and legal process for the same is on.

“There is no intention of protecting anyone,” he said. On the duration of the stay by MLAs, he said they will be out in a day or two. “They can’t stay there forever. Can they?” he said.