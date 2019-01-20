Karnataka MLA poaching: Poli-tricks in times of drought

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last 10 days, Karnataka has yet again come in the grip of resort politics. While BJP’s 104 legislators returned from their Gurugram sojourn, 76 Congress lawmakers continue to stay in a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru for the second day on Saturday, even as farmers in 156 drought-hit taluks desperately await succour.

While development activities have taken a backseat, the state has been witnessing more than one farmer committing suicide every day.

While both parties have claimed that they were discussing the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the prevailing drought and other issues, it did not cut much ice with political observers who say legislators were being herded by their parties in such a shameful manner as they were not even sure of their loyalties.

In fact, a desperate headcount, a lookout for missing legislators and the ‘market value assessment’ of each dissident was discussed in an atmosphere of panic and fear, they point out.

Political watcher N K Mohan Ram said, “This is disastrous and the state, which has seen a high rate of growth, will be ruined. Even in such trying times, they want comfort. If they are holed up in luxurious hideouts, who is going to take care of their constituencies, especially the northern belt which is facing consecutive droughts?”

Political analyst Prof R L M Patil says Congress and BJP legislators are having a luxurious time when people are struggling as farming nowadays has become a liability. “Tweedledum and Tweedledee are playing while the entire state is suffering. Suicides have not stopped while farmers have not been benefited by the grandiose loan waiver announcements. Loan waivers are an inefficient way of disbursing money to them. If farmers have to survive, we need to leave it to experts with a solid investment in agriculture where farmers get free water, free fertiliser and crop insurance.”

With a fractured mandate in 2018 and BJP missing the reins of power by a whisker, their attempts to topple the coalition government have been continuing and is expected to continue.

And there being unhappy and dissatisfied legislators ready to brazen it out, it seems the state will have to bear the brunt as no party is ready for a mid-term poll, political observers feel.

Prof Patil adds, “Despite Siddaramaiah’s claims, they do not have the mandate to rule. Post-poll manipulations have never been viable and it is undemocratic in a way. There is a fundamental need to review the prevailing systems. Attempts to destabilise the government will continue. A party that loses marginally will never sit in the opposition and will find new opportunities. Ideologically, no party is different in India and the ways adopted to come to power are the same. So, let the two major parties share power as per their seat strength in the House as many democracies are practising it.”

Mohan Ram adds, “People have no courage to exercise their choice or maybe they feel they have no alternative as they have been electing even such politicians who are prone to jumping and readily available for bidding. The rich and powerful families of politicians bounce back every election while showing least concern for their constituents in times of hardship and difficulties.”