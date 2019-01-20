Home States Karnataka

Police open fire on murder accused, nab him in Kalaburagi

Speaking to presspersons, Shashikumar said the accused — Santosh Swamy — of Jagat area had escaped after murdering lodge manager Mallikarjun Swami in front of Central Bus Stand on January 10.

KALABURAGI: Police on Saturday opened fire on a murder accused near Shahabad Ring Road on the outskirts of Kalaburagi when he tried to escape after attacking them, SP Shashikumar has said. 

Santosh returned to Kalaburagi on Friday and was going somewhere after committing a dacoity on Saturday morning.   RG Nagar police tried to chase Santosh, but he attacked two police constables with a knife and tried to escape.

Police Sub-Inspector Mahantesh Patil fired on the legs of Santosh and as a result, he fell down with bullet injuries on both the legs. The police arrested Santosh and admitted him to the district government hospital. 

The SP said the injured constables and the PSI were treated at Basaveshwara Hospital. CCTV camera footage from shops near Central Bus Stand helped police zero in on Santosh. During the probe, police said he admitted that he had murdered Mallikarjun with the help of his friend Nagaraj Maindargi.

Santosh said he too was an employee of the lodge where Mallikarjun worked. But he was dismissed following a complaint by Mallikarjun against him. Also, Mallikarjun would pressure him to repay `50,000 that he took as loan. Police are now searching for Nagaraj. 

